Space Jam’s Original Nineties Website Is Still Working 25 Years On

The original 90s era website for Space Jam is still very much up and running, and bringing life-long fans a much needed dose of nostalgia.

Patterned with a galaxy of stars, the homepage is a true retro feast for the eyes, the graphics reminiscent of classic Sega Mega Drive games from around the time the live-action/animated sports comedy first hit theatres.

Released in 1996, Space Jam tells a fictionalised account of basketball legend’s Michael Jordan’s 1995 comeback, and sees him help a bunch of a Looney Tunes characters win a tense basketball match against a team of aliens.

With the new LeBron James fronted sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy heading to cinemas this summer, many of those who were there back in 96 have been left reminiscing fondly over the the original.

You might have an old VHS tape copy of the film lying around in some cupboard somewhere, but if not, the old website will bring it all flooding back.

Different icons on the homepage bring you to different parts of the site. There is the ‘press box shuttle’, which has ‘no Spacejam news at the moment’, and Jam Central Station, described as ‘the central depository for all things Space Jam’.

In this particular part of the site, true fans can check out photos from the movie, production notes and the original trailer, and can also find out a bit more about the filmmakers involved in the creation of the classic hit.

One part of the site brings you to a contact number you should ring if fancy treating yourself to the soundtrack, where you can pay $12.99 for a CD or $8.99 for a cassette.

The soundtrack of course includes a variety of bangers from the likes of R Kelly, Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio and Seal. I’m not entirely sure the number still works, but by all means give it a go.

Another highlight of the site is an informative ‘Behind the Jam’ section, where fans can find out more about the character development process, early sketches and check out behind the scenes footage.

My personal favourite bit is the ‘Stellar Souvenirs’ section, where site visitors can download screen savers, browser icons, posters and much more. It feels like a beam of intergalactic light from a time long before online streaming and social media.

I’ve also had a go at the Space Jam Trivia Quiz, which tests your knowledge of all things Bugs Bunny and basketball, where I learned that Bugs Bunny was in fact 56 years old at the time of filming.

Check out the site for yourself here.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.