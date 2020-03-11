Spenser Confidential Is Netflix's Most-Watched Film This Week Despite Scoring 39% On Rotten Tomatoes Netflix

Since its release on Netflix last week, Spenser Confidential has topped the streaming service’s top 10 most-watched films.

You’d think – judging from its consistent number one spot – the film must be doing something right, whether that’s an enthralling plot, an A-list cast, or something else entirely.

To its credit, the Netflix Original does seem to be doing at least some of those things (hi Mark Wahlberg and Post Malone) – so why does it have a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 39%?

spenser confidential Netflix

Usually, when a film is rated as Rotten there’s a reason for it. In this case, it’s apparently because it’s ‘joyless and messy’, ‘crap’, ‘aggressively bad on almost every conceivable front’, and ‘an ego-stroking exercise’ for director Peter Berg and lead actor Wahlberg.

Oh, and let’s not forget one particularly brutal review, which called into question whether the creator of the iconic Spenser character – American mystery writer Robert B. Parker – would even like this recreation.

In fact, scratch that. It said, in no uncertain terms, that Parker would definitely not like it:

Fans of Parker’s Spenser beware: the casting stinks, the script stinks, and the story is an amalgamation of formulaic platitudes. Robert Parker would not be happy.

netflix spenser confidential Netflix

Regardless, those are just the critics’ reviews, and the audience score is slightly better with a Fresh rating of 64%, with one comment calling it ‘enjoyable but predictable’. Another person wrote: ‘A simple movie with a simple premise.’

Thousands must be enjoying its simple premise though if the Netflix figures are anything to go by, with Spenser Confidential still topping Netflix’s most-watched film list.

That makes the Peter Berg-directed movie the number one film people are watching five days in a row – and it doesn’t look set to slow down any time soon – which is certainly no small feat.

post malone spenser confidential Netflix

Based on the best-selling novel Wonderland by Ace Atkins and on the Spenser character created by Parker, the Netflix Original places Wahlberg at the centre of the action as ex-cop Spenser – a man who is ‘better known for making trouble than solving it’.

After being released from prison, Spenser ends up embroiled in a tale of murder and police corruption when two of his former colleagues turn up murdered.

As per the synopsis, Spenser recruits MMA fighter Hawk (Winston Duke) and his ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) ‘to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice’.

cissy spenser confidential Netflix

Basically, even though the film might not be any good, it sounds intriguing enough for people to sit down and watch it. That star-studded cast will no doubt have worked in its favour, too.

Spenser Confidential is available to watch on Netflix now – it’s up to you guys whether you want to give it a try or not.