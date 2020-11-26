Spider-Man 3 Casting Report Suggests More Ned Marvel Studios

Peter Parker’s best friend may have a bigger role to play in Spider-Man 3 than initially thought.

Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds, has played a key part throughout the Spider-Man films.

But his character’s back story could be set to expand as Sony Pictures recently put out a casting call for ‘a Filipina actress within the age range of 50-80 years old for a small supporting role’.

Some reports have suggested that the woman will play one of Ned’s relatives, as Batalon is also half-Filipino.

Spider man 3 Marvel Stu

According to The Direct, the casting could indicate that Sony is being respectful to Batalon’s heritage while looking for someone to play a member of his on-screen family.

Last year, Batalon told Screen Rant that he wants his character to be expanded in a way truer to the Marvel comics, in which Ned goes head-to-head with Spider Man as the Hobgoblin.

Keen to play the role of villain, he told Screen Rant he had a theory that Ned would become Hobgoblin.

‘But it’d be so great [if] they’re not going to want me to die. [I hope] they’re going to want me to stay on and be part of the Sinister Six. That’s just my theory,’ he said.

Spider-Man Homecoming screenshot Sony Pictures Entertainment

It is unclear whether Hobgoblin will be introduced to the story line this time around, as Spider Man is already set to take on villains such as Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

Production of the movie started in New York last month, when posters appeared around the city requesting car-owners to move their vehicles by October 16, due to a film shoot for Serenity Now (the film’s working title).

Last month, rumours also circled that previous Spider-Men, Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, would appear in the latest films.

Spider-Man Far From Home Tom Holland Sony Pictures Releasing

Reports claim the three actors, who are famed for playing the superhero in different iterations, could come together in a spectacular Into The Multiverse.

ET Canada contacted the company to ask if there was any truth in the rumour, and a spokesperson responded: ‘Those rumoured castings are not confirmed.’

While the castings may not confirmed, Sony also did not rule out a possibility.

This was further fueled by Jamie Foxx, who plays the villain Electro, when he uploaded (and quickly deleted) a famed meme of three Spider-Men all looking up at the skyline to his Instagram.

Spider-Man 3 is set for release on December 17, 2021.