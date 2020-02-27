Spider-Man 3 Gets Working Title And Fans Think It’s A Clue To The Plot

Frank Costanza is advised to say “serenity now” every time he gets angry in order to keep his blood pressure down. Jerry’s girlfriend Patty observes that she has never seen him get angry. When Elaine goes to her old boss Mr. Lippman’s son’s bar mitzvah, his son Adam tries to kiss her.

Meanwhile, Kramer is inspired to turn the hallway area outside his apartment door to resemble the front porch of a house in “Anytown, USA”, complete with barbecue grill, lawn chairs, potted plants, American flag, wind chimes, and screen door.

In the end, Frank eventually explodes from bottling his anger because it turns out the real mantra is “serenity now, insanity later”.