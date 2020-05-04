Spider-Man 3 Hailed As 'Most Underrated' Movie 13 Years After Release Sony Pictures

It’s been 13 years since Tobey Maguire boogied to James Brown’s People Get Up And Drive Your Funky Soul. With that, let me declare this: Spider-Man 3 is supremely underrated.

I was 10 years old when I first watched Spider-Man 3. It was the first time I’d ever been to the cinema on a school night, after pleading with my mum and dad to take me. At that point in my youth, this was the biggest movie event of my life.

Obviously, with my wide-eyed love of the web-slinger, it didn’t disappoint. Years later, I’d discover the poor reaction it evoked from fans and critics alike, condemned for being an overstuffed, often corny mess. However, on its birthday, let’s remember the tremendous fun that lies within.

Fans of the film have been taking to Twitter today to celebrate its anniversary, with one user writing: ‘It feels like yesterday I saw this in cinemas, I loved it then and I still love it now. Is it flawed? Sure. Does that hinder my enjoyment of it? Nope.’

Another fan tweeted: ‘Happy 13th anniversary to Spider-Man 3, a flawed but beautiful end to an amazing saga.’

Spider-Man 3 Sony Pictures

As a grown-up film critic, even my own nostalgic bias isn’t immune to Spider-Man 3′s issues. Its handling of Venom and Eddie Brock verges on heinous, the romantic sub-plots bog it down, it’s far too long and hammy to the extreme, even considering the second chapter’s Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head scene.

However, with the amount of madness Sam Raimi threw at the wall, the stuff that sticks really works. The action sequences are dazzling, Peter’s conflict with Sandman has a heart-aching poignancy, and you can’t say it’s forgettable – Peter’s horrendous dancing still circulates the web.

Spider-Man 3 isn’t perfect. But with every revisit, despite its missteps, I feel 10 years old again. That’s the ultimate spin, right there.