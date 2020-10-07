Spider-Man 3 Starts Shooting Next Week Sony Pictures

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 will start shooting next week.

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, a sequel to 2019’s Far From Home, is set to start production in New York on Friday, October 16.

Posters have been spotted around the city requesting car-owners to move their vehicles by the above date, due to a film shoot for Serenity Now – both the name of an earlier Seinfeld episode and the working title for Holland’s third solo Spidey outing.

The snap of the NYPD notice was posted to Twitter by @ArtiDulatahi. News of the production finally getting underway isn’t entirely surprising, considering the recent announcement that Jamie Foxx will once again play Electro in the film, though it won’t be same iteration of the villain seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Shortly after news of his casting reached the internet, he uploaded a now-deleted post to Instagram, with an image of three Spider-Men (curiously similar to Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) looking up at a lightning-laced skyline.

Foxx earlier wrote: ‘Tell Spidey let’s run it back!… super excited to [be] part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment… can’t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!!!’

Details are slim on the plot of Spider-Man 3. Peter Parker will have his hands full after the events of Far From Home, which saw him go up against Mysterio and win – or so he thought.

Spider-Man Far From Home Tom Holland Sony Pictures Releasing

J.K. Simmons also reprised his iconic role of J. Jonah Jameson in a post-credits scene, which begs the question: are we about to get a live-action Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man 3 is set for release on December 17, 2021.