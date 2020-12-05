‘Spider-Man 3 Teaser’ Suggests Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Are Returning

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man fans rejoice because Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may just be returning to the popular franchise.

Tom Holland isn’t getting the boot, however. While the teaser video for Spider-Man 3 does hint at Maguire and Garfield returning, it looks to be alongside 24-year-old actor, rather than instead of him.

Advert 10

The teaser for the upcoming movie which is being produced by Sony dropped on Sony Channel Latinoamérica yesterday, December 4, which asks fans who their favourite Spider-Man is.

Spider-Man Tobey Maguire Sony Pictures

According to Movieweb, the Spanish captions on the video translate to read:

Who is your favourite Spider-Man? You don’t have to choose – in the Marvel Multiverse, anything can happen. In Spider-Man 3 you will quite possibly see everyone – yes – the three Peter Parkers saving the world together.

Advert 10

However, it should be noted that the official Sony Channel Latinoamérica website does not link to the YouTube channel where this video was shared, reported Movieweb, therefore it’s advised that this video shouldn’t be taken as an official announcement. It has also since been taken down from the site it appeared on.

It’s been speculated for a while now that Garfield and Maguire may make a return to the franchise, something which TV host Jimmy Kimmel tried to get Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Zendaya to confirm. The 24-year-old is starring in the upcoming third movie.

spider-man and michelle (zendaya) Marvel Studios

Kimmel asked Zendaya in a recent interview, ‘You’re shooting Spider-Man 3, correct? You can say that. I know it’s very secretive.’

Advert 10

Agreeing that it is indeed very secretive, Kimmel goes in with the big question asking if the film’s called Spider-Man 3 because there are three ‘spider-men’ in the movie. Remaining coy, Zendeya replies, ‘I can neither confirm or deny.’

Kimmel doesn’t give up easily though and goes on to ask if the actor spent Thanksgiving in Atlanta – where the movie is being filmed. Zendeya explained that they created a special bubble to be able to celebrate together, to which Kimmel asks, ‘With spidermen?’

A* for effort, Jimmy.

Advert 10

While Maguire and Garfield haven’t been confirmed for the movie, we do know that Jamie Foxx will be returning as Electro. It’s also reported that Alfred Molina is in talks to reprise his role of Doctor Octopus. Both these actors starred alongside Maguire and Garfield, therefore further fuelling the fire of their possible return.

Watch this space, guys.