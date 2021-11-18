Spider-Man Behind-The-Scenes Green Goblin Footage Has Fans Declaring Willem Dafoe ‘THE GOAT’

@mxke_teo/Twitter/Alamy

Spider-Man fans have declared Willem Dafoe ‘the GOAT’ after behind-the-scenes Green Goblin footage resurfaced.

Dafoe’s Green Goblin, first seen in 2002 alongside Tobey Maguire, is returning alongside other familiar villainous faces in Spider-Man: No Way Home. ‘The itsy bitsy spider climbed up the water spout. Down came the Goblin and took the spider out.’

The newest trailer for Spidey’s upcoming blockbuster sent the nostalgia engine into overdrive, with fans finally getting a glimpse of the actor back in his full green suit. We can debate about who the best live-action Spider-Man villain is, but one thing’s certain: nobody does it like Dafoe.

Twitter user @mxke_teo shared a clip of Dafoe gleefully learning how to use the glider on the set of the first film, which the actor described as ‘moronically simple… the trick is to not get hurt, not fall off the thing and look graceful.’

With this clip and the trailer, people have been remembering how much they love the actor, and the performance he brought as Green Goblin. ‘The first Raimi Spider-Man rocks because Willem Dafoe just goes absolutely feral,’ one user wrote. ‘Really gets at the beating, pulpy heart of that movie. Probably the best casting in any superhero flick, ever,’ another replied.

Speculation has been rampant about No Way Home for years, but Dafoe’s role in the film was kept so secret that Holland didn’t even know he was on set.

‘It’s actually a funny story when I met Willem for the first time. Obviously, at that time, all of the villains in the film, it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on,’ he explained at a recent fan event.

‘Naturally, these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life. I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, ‘Watch out, mate.’ He took his cloak off, and I almost got really scared – oh sh*t, the Goblin’s here.’

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 15 in the UK.