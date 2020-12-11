unilad
Advert

Spider-Man Director Jon Watts To Make MCU’s Fantastic 4 Movie

by : Julia Banim on : 11 Dec 2020 01:05
Fantastic FourFantastic FourMarvel Studios

Spider-Man director Jon Watts is set to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four movie.

This news was announced via the official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account, which described the central characters as being ‘Marvel’s First Family’.

Advert

A release date for the eagerly awaited film has yet to be announced, and we do not currently know who will be cast in the starring roles.

Back in September, Tenet actor John David Washington expressed his eagerness to play super-genius Reed Richards should a new Fantastic Four movie be announced.

Washington revealed he would be absolutely keen to step into the role should Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige ever decide to offer it to him.

Advert

Discussing potential superhero roles during an interview with Nerd Reactor, Washington stated:

There’s so many. I think it depends on who’s asking, what director wants to do it with me. We’ll see, I want to stay open. I don’t want to box myself in.

However, when asked about whether he would ever be up for playing the Fantastic Four leader, Washington didn’t hesitate, stating:

Wow, I’d say, ‘Well, thank you for having me, thank you for taking this meeting where do I sign?

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election
News

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election

Trump Orders Series Of Executions In Final Days In Office
News

Trump Orders Series Of Executions In Final Days In Office

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football
Sport

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football

Two More Monoliths Have Been Discovered In Spain And Germany
News

Two More Monoliths Have Been Discovered In Spain And Germany

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man

Credits

Nerd Reactor/YouTube and 1 other

  1. Nerd Reactor/YouTube

    Tenet's John David Washington on Sequel, Inversion, Marvel's Fantastic Four, More

  2. Marvel Entertainment

    @Marvel/Twitter

 