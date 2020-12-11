Spider-Man Director Jon Watts To Make MCU’s Fantastic 4 Movie

Fantastic Four Marvel Studios

Spider-Man director Jon Watts is set to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four movie.

This news was announced via the official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account, which described the central characters as being ‘Marvel’s First Family’.

Advert 10

A release date for the eagerly awaited film has yet to be announced, and we do not currently know who will be cast in the starring roles.

Back in September, Tenet actor John David Washington expressed his eagerness to play super-genius Reed Richards should a new Fantastic Four movie be announced.

Washington revealed he would be absolutely keen to step into the role should Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige ever decide to offer it to him.

Advert 10

Discussing potential superhero roles during an interview with Nerd Reactor, Washington stated:

There’s so many. I think it depends on who’s asking, what director wants to do it with me. We’ll see, I want to stay open. I don’t want to box myself in.

However, when asked about whether he would ever be up for playing the Fantastic Four leader, Washington didn’t hesitate, stating:

Wow, I’d say, ‘Well, thank you for having me, thank you for taking this meeting where do I sign?

Advert 10