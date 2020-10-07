Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Coming To Netflix Next Month Sony

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming to Netflix next month.

Released in 2018, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman and Bob Persichetti’s awe-inspiring movie took us inside the world of our friendly neighbourhood wall-crawler(s) in a way we’d never experienced.

While featuring Peter Parker (New Girl’s Jake Johnson), the Oscar-winning animation primarily follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a teenager who manages to get the same superpowers as the web-slinger.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will arrive on the streaming platform for UK users on November 6, with Netflix aptly sharing a screenshot of the film with the caption: ‘Ok but look at it though.’

Shortly after acquiring his new powers, Miles meets Spider-Man, who offers to train him to become the best superhero he can be. However, meanwhile, Kingpin is developing a contraption that unleashes multiple dimensions upon New York City.

As a result, we meet a new team of Spider-People to fight evil: Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld); Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn) and her crime-fighting mech-bot; Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), a Looney Tunes-inspired pig; and Spider-Man Noir (Nicholas Cage).

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures Releasing

Spider-Verse went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, with a sequel greenlit for 2022. As for its story, there’s no details yet, but the directors had an earlier ambitious plan to bring in Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men.

As per Comic Book Movie, Ramsey recently said: ‘As for the next one, who knows, because we really were throwing every idea at them that we could. And so it could. I don’t know, it could happen.’

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be available to stream on Netflix on November 6.