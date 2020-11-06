Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Is Now Streaming On Netflix Sony Pictures

Great news for web-slinging fans, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available to stream on Netflix.

The reveal came directly from the popular streaming platform, in the form of a tweet.

The animated movie was an instant hit upon its cinema release just prior to Christmas in 2018, which was the first major Hollywood film from the franchise that didn’t feature live-action.

Rotten Tomatoes rates the action-packed superhero jaunt at 97% fresh, with an audience rating of 93%.

The movie features the first Black wall-crawling icon, in the form of Miles Morales (starring Shameik Moore), leaving the familiarity of Peter Parker behind, as he becomes the hero in his universe, where he’s led to join forces with five other Spideys from different realities, in order to save reality as a whole.

Their message to movie fans reads: ‘nothing to see here except SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE IS NOW ON NETFLIX UK/IE!!!!’

Spider-Verse Sony Pictures

The sequel to the stunning movie began production back in June, which excited a lot of fans that haven’t had much to celebrate during the months of lockdown when it’s come to the film world.

Couple the anticipation of a follow-up to one of the best movies of 2018 with the new video game on its way, the future is looking particularly rosy for this extremely popular version of Spidey.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available to stream on Netflix in the UK and Ireland now, with Into the Spider-Verse 2 due for release on October 7, 2022.