Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sequel Has Officially Started Production Sony Animation

If, like me, you’re in desperate need of some good news right about now, I have just the thing for you.

Well, I do if you’re a Spider-Man fan, because the highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has officially started production.

That’s right folks, the sequel to the best adaptation of Spider-Man yet – at least, according to some fans – is well on its way to becoming the real deal, with Sony beginning production yesterday, June 8.

mike morales/spider-man Sony Animation

Nick Kondo, the Lead Animator for Sony Imageworks who worked on the first film, took to social media to share his excitement about the team starting production.

‘First day on the job!’, he wrote on Twitter, alongside a 10-second animated clip announcing that the sequel will be hitting the big screen in 2022.

In other words, we’ve got to wait an entire two years to see what they’ve got in store for us. But hey, good things come to those who wait, right?

News the superhero movie would be getting a sequel first broke last summer, although to be honest after the huge success of the first film that was never really in question.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse follows Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he becomes Spider-Man. Well, the Spider-Man of his reality at least.

Crossing paths with counterparts from other dimensions, the ‘Spider-People’ team up to stop Wilson Fisk – also known as the Kingpin – as he presents a threat to all realities.

Although not much is known about the sequel, with Sony having so far remained tight-lipped about the whole affair, we do know the plot will focus on the growing relationship between Miles and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), a Spider-Woman from another dimension.

miles and gwen stacy spider-man Sony Animation

Also, the post-credits scene of the first movie features Spider-Man 2099 Miguel O’Hara, so it’s likely – although not confirmed – he will play an important role in the sequel.

Fans of the franchise are also hoping for the inclusion of all three previous live-action Spider-Men, played by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, after it was revealed the first Spider-Verse almost saw them meeting the Spider-People in an ‘ambitious’ cameo.

During a ‘Quarantine Watch Party’ of the film last month, producer Christopher Miller told his followers there was actually a plan to have Holland, Maguire and Garfield appear together. ‘We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom,’ he tweeted.

However, Sony ended up shooting it down, saying it would be ‘too soon’ and too confusing for audiences.

Is anyone else thinking what I’m thinking? By the time the sequel is expected to be released, it will have been four long years since the original, so surely nobody can class it as too soon anymore. Right?!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is slated to be released on October 7, 2022.