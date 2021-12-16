Does Spider-Man: No Way Home Have An End Credits Scene?

Warning: contains spoliers

Fans who are heading to the cinema to watch Tom Holland’s latest Spider-Man film want to know if they need to stay behind and wait for an end credits scene.

Marvel movies typically have at least one post-credits scene which gives a hint at what the next film will entail – and the latest Spidey film is no exception. This latest instalment sees Peter Parker teaming up with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to battle Spider-Man villains past and present.

There is indeed both a mid and post-credits scene at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also confirms some rumours about future films and characters.

Here’s why you need to remain seated after the film finishes. Warning – if you don’t want to avoid any spoilers, we suggest you look away now.

Spider-Man: No Way Home end credits scenes, explained

No Way Home has both a mid and post-credits scene, which confirm rumours about a Mr Tom Hardy crossing over into the MCU.

Halfway through the end credits, a clip of Tom Hardy – aka Eddie Brock/Venom – drinking at a bar in Mexico plays. He’s talking to the bartender, who’s played by Ted Lasso’s Cristo Fernandez. Eddie appears to be baffled by what the bartender has told him, which would appear to be something about the Avengers.

An intrigued Eddie says, ‘You’re saying this whole place is, just, tons of super people?’

‘There was a billionaire, he had a tin suit, and he could fly. Right? And there was a really angry green man.’

Eddie also mentions a ‘purple alien who loves stones,’ which, we guess, is one very simplified way to describe Thanos.

Eddie then says he wants to head to New York to ‘speak to this Spider-Man,’ but Venom keeps interrupting him and says he wants to go skinny dipping. But in the next second, Brock disappears and is transported back to the universe he came from.

If you’ve seen No Way Home, you’ll know that’s to do with Doctor Strange reversing the spell he cast to make people forget who Spider-Man was in the film. At the end, he does the spell again, which sends the characters from other universes back to where they came from.

But before the scene ends, the camera zooms in on a bit of Venom’s symbiote left behind on the bar, which seemingly confirms there will be a Venom-Spider-Man crossover at some point in the future. For one, we need to know how Eddie came to slip through into Peter Parker’s universe when Strange cast the spell and some of the other Spidey villains slipped through, because Eddie doesn’t have any idea of Spider-Man or his real identity. No doubt that will all add up in a later film.

This mid-credits scene lines up nicely with the end-credits scene in Venom 2, which sees some of the same news clips from No Way Home about Spider-Man’s identity being played on Eddie’s TV. Eddie thinks he recognises Peter Parker when he sees his face on the screen, so this and the mid-credits scene in No Way Home is without a doubt setting up the long-awaited Spider-Man and Venom crossover.

Following that, there’s another scene right at the very end of the credits which sets up a Dr Strange 2 movie. Strange can be seen walking into a garden and asking Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) what she knows about the multiverse. After the scene plays, the words: ‘Dr Strange will return,’ appear on screen. Cue Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.