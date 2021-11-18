unilad
Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Think They Know The Film’s Sixth Villain

by : Shola Lee on : 18 Nov 2021 17:29
Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Think They Know The Film's Sixth VillainMarvel Studios

Amid the flurry of fan theories surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans think they know who the film’s sixth villain is.

The first trailer release of No Way Home ended with everyone’s favourite villain Doctor Octopus saying ‘hello, Peter’.

Understandably, this sent fans wild with theories. Doc Ock is, arguably, the best villain from Tobey Maguire’s stint as Spider-Man. His feature in the trailer, along with teases of other villains, has fans thinking multiple villains might return in the form of the Sinister Six.

The Sinister Six are a team of supervillains who team up in an effort to defeat Spider-Man. While some members of the team change, Doc Ock, Electro and Vulture are reoccurring members.

This is what led fans to speculate about the sixth No Way Home villain.

We last left Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he appealed to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell to make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man after being framed for murder in Far From Home.

Spider-Man (Alamy)Alamy

As you can imagine, the spell goes wrong and seems to transport villains from other Spider-Man universes.

While Doc Ock features in the trailer, fans also spotted Green Goblin, Sandman, Lizard and Electro too. Just one shy of the Sinister Six.

Fans, however, think they’ve found the last villain. Enter Michael Keaton.

During a conversation on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor sent fans’ Spidey-senses tingling.

In true Keaton style, he offered up an anecdote about how he has ‘no fu*king clue’ when it comes to the complex mythology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, he did affirm that he’s a ‘quick learner’, which led him to the most exciting news we’ve heard all week.

The actor said: ‘I’m shooting tomorrow’. When Kimmel asked what he was shooting, Keaton continued: ‘some Vulture stuff’.

Only time will tell if fans are correct about a feature in No Way Home, but this is one theory we’re really hoping comes true.

Spider-Man: No Way Home lands in cinemas on December 15. 

