Spider-Man: No Way Home: How To Avoid Spoilers For The Year’s Biggest Film

by : Shola Lee on : 16 Dec 2021 09:08
With details about Spider-Man: No Way Home flying around, here’s how you can avoid spoilers.

The time has come. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is back on our screens, and we couldn’t be happier.

However, you’ll need all your spidey-senses to avoid the spoilers swirling around the internet.

So, here’s how you can avoid them. No spoilers, obviously.

Spider-Man No Way Home. (Sony Pictures)Sony Pictures

First and foremost, Twitter. If you can stay off social media then that’s the best way to avoid spoilers, but if you just have to look at your news feed, mute keywords relating to the film.

To mute specific words and phrases on Twitter, just go to the ‘More’ option, then to ‘Settings and Privacy’, then to ‘Privacy and Safety’, and you can mute as many words and phrases as you see fit.

Muting words doesn’t apply to the main search function on Twitter though, so be careful.

Speaking of social media, keep away from Instagram’s Explore page. If you’re a Marvel fan, it’s likely the algorithm knows that too. So stick with your main feed for now.

Spider-Man. (Sony Pictures)Sony Pictures
Also, avoid any WhatsApp groups with friends who have seen the movie – just message your friends privately and explain.

We promise we aren’t trying to make you anti-social, we just want you to enjoy it.

Avoid spoiler-riddled reviews. Possibly the biggest villain you’ll face in your quest to avoid spoilers are the reviews that drop massive plot points two sentences in (I’m looking at you, Variety).

Most reviews won’t have spoilers, but just to be safe it’s probably best to avoid them until after you’ve seen the film.

Hopefully this should help you dodge spoilers with spidey-like responses, and we hope you enjoy the film!

Shola Lee

Topics: Film and TV, Film, Now, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland

