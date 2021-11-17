Spider-Man: No Way Home Lizard Blunder ‘Proves’ Andrew Garfield’s Return

Alamy/Marvel Studios

Fans of our favourite wallcrawler think they have proof Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man will be making a return in No Way Home, thanks to a ‘blunder’ in one of the trailers.

Marking the final chapter in the beloved superhero’s MCU trilogy, No Way Home picks up with Peter Parker appealing to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help, asking him to work his magic to ensure everyone forgets Spidey’s identity.

Advert 10

The latest explosive trailer for the flick dropped today, November 17, giving fans a lot to chew over, especially when it came to the widely-believed theory that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men will be making a return.

Of course, unsurprisingly, we’ve had no official confirmation on this, however, fans now think they have proof Garfield, at least, will be returning after spotting a ‘huge mistake’ in Sony Brazil’s trailer.

Check it out below:

Loading…

Advert 10

After watching the edit, one viewer claims to have spotted Lizard (Rhys Ifans), last seen in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, getting punched by an ‘invisible person’, seemingly suggesting that another Spider-Man – aka Andrew Garfield – had been edited out of the trailer.

‘Lizard gets punched by an invisible person at 0:55… 100% proof that’s ANOTHER Spiderman that they’ve edited out for the trailer!’ the eagled-eyed fan wrote, quote-tweeting the trailer. ‘That’s definitely Lizard getting rocked by a punch or a kick. I would bet money on it,’ wrote another in response.

A third wrote:

Advert 10

This literally confirms it. Like why is lizard jumping below tom holland? They edited out andrew spiderman below tom holland out.

Meanwhile, others had their doubts. ‘I’m gonna be honest, it looks more like the Lizard gets hit by the debris from Sandman punching the scaffolding,’ commented one unconvinced fan.

‘Y’all are reaching…,’ tweeted another.

It’s clear many fans are convinced, but I guess we’ll have to wait another month to find out for sure what’s in store for our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Advert 10

Spider-Man: No Way Home lands in cinemas in the UK on December 15.