unilad
Advert

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s New Trailer Just Gave Fans A Huge Surprise

by : Julia Banim on : 17 Nov 2021 01:35
Marvel

A brand new trailer has been released for Spider-Man: No Way Home, giving fans another tantalising glimpse as to what to expect.

Landing just in time for the festive season, December 17, Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up the action after Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed to the world, instigating a series of new challenges for our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Advert

This trailer comes shortly after the release of an exhilarating new poster, which sees Spider-Man (Tom Holland) standing back-to-back with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The heroic duo are seen surrounded by mortal threats, encircled with Doctor Octopus’ mechanical tentacles.

Check out the new trailer here:

Loading…

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Holland delighted many fans by declaring, ‘The multiverse is real!’, with fans having long wondered whether the third installment will indeed bring together multiple Spider-Men in one combined universe.

Advert

As per the film synopsis:

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Speaking with Digital Spy ahead of the movie’s release, Holland teased that he doesn’t think fans are ‘at all ready for what they’ve put together’, adding, ‘I know that I’m not ready, and I know that it’s going to be brutal’.

Advert

Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing into cinemas from December 17 onwards.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Harry Potter Cast Return To Hogwarts For Reunion Special In First Trailer
News

Harry Potter Cast Return To Hogwarts For Reunion Special In First Trailer

Kyle Rittenhouse: Judge Dismisses Possession Of Dangerous Weapon Charge
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: Judge Dismisses Possession Of Dangerous Weapon Charge

Kyle Rittenhouse: Couple That Aimed Guns at BLM Activists Appear Outside Courthouse To Support Him
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: Couple That Aimed Guns at BLM Activists Appear Outside Courthouse To Support Him

Kyle Rittenhouse: Judge Orders Jury To ‘Disregard’ Biden And Trump’s Opinions In Reaching Verdict
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: Judge Orders Jury To ‘Disregard’ Biden And Trump’s Opinions In Reaching Verdict

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Marvel, Now, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, Trailer

 