Spider-Man: No Way Home’s New Trailer Just Gave Fans A Huge Surprise
A brand new trailer has been released for Spider-Man: No Way Home, giving fans another tantalising glimpse as to what to expect.
Landing just in time for the festive season, December 17, Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up the action after Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed to the world, instigating a series of new challenges for our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.
This trailer comes shortly after the release of an exhilarating new poster, which sees Spider-Man (Tom Holland) standing back-to-back with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The heroic duo are seen surrounded by mortal threats, encircled with Doctor Octopus’ mechanical tentacles.
Check out the new trailer here:
Loading…
Sharing the poster on Instagram, Holland delighted many fans by declaring, ‘The multiverse is real!’, with fans having long wondered whether the third installment will indeed bring together multiple Spider-Men in one combined universe.
As per the film synopsis:
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero.
When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Speaking with Digital Spy ahead of the movie’s release, Holland teased that he doesn’t think fans are ‘at all ready for what they’ve put together’, adding, ‘I know that I’m not ready, and I know that it’s going to be brutal’.
Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing into cinemas from December 17 onwards.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Marvel, Now, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, Trailer