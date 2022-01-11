Spider-Man: No Way Home Overtakes Titanic On The Box Office’s All-Time Top 10

Alamy

Spider-Man: No Way Home is continuing to swing its way up the all-time rankings, as it officially passes Titanic in the box office charts.

Peter Parker’s latest adventure has been maintaining its momentum as it approaches the one-month anniversary of its release. It’s now on the cusp of the top five after breaking the $660 million mark, overtaking James Cameron’s Titanic, which held the US domestic box-office crown for 12 years following its release in 1997.

Currently in sixth place with $668,753,195, No Way Home looks set to pass Avengers: Infinity War next, and could even take a shot at Black Panther if it manages to crack the $700 million ceiling.

Alamy

It’s worth pointing out that if the figures were adjusted for inflation Titanic would be comfortably clear at the top of the US box-office charts with a cool $1.2 billion, but as things stand that honour currently rests with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took $936,662,225 during its opening run in 2015.

The US box office picture is also very different to the worldwide, where Avatar remains at the top with $2.8 billion, and No Way Home is currently sat in eighth place with $1.5 billion.

Sony Pictures

To be fair, none of the other films had a global pandemic to contend with, and given that No Way Home‘s release coincided with a series of snap lockdowns across Europe, its performance deserves some serious credit.

And if you really want to drive that point home, a quick look at the charts shows that no other film released in the past two years has even cracked the top 50.

No Way Home has been sitting pretty at the top of the current box office charts since its release on December 15, and remained comfortably the most successful movie of last week, raking in $33 million in the United States – three times more than Sing 2 in the number two spot.

