unilad
Advert

Spider-Man: No Way Home Passes $1 Billion Box Office

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Dec 2021 12:34
Spider-Man: No Way Home Passes $1 Billion Box OfficeSony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home has now hit the $1 billion mark at the box office, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2021.

The third instalment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series, No Way Home is the first movie released during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to reach the $1 billion mark, having raked in approximately $406 million worth of domestic earnings, plus $922 million worldwide, as of Christmas Eve.

Advert

This exceptional feat also positions No Way Home as among the fastest films to reach this point of all time, with the hotly-anticipated sequel crossing the $1 billion threshold in just 11 days. Tied with Avengers: Infinity War, this record is only bested by Avengers: Endgame (five days).

Tom Holland on Next Spider-Man - AlamyAlamy

No Way Home pulled in $19.7 million on Christmas Eve, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, finishing the day with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales.

The superhero hit is understood to be Sony’s top-grossing domestic title ever made, without adjusting for inflation. The record was previously held by 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($404.5 million).

Advert

As reported by Collider, the domestic haul marks the highest seven-day gross out of any movie in the Spider-Man franchise, as well as the second-highest December gross in cinema history.

MJ and Spider-Man (Alamy)Alamy

According to Forbes, No Way Home is the 49th film to swing past $1 billion globally in unadjusted global grosses. However, it is only the fifth to achieve this accolade without China.

You can catch Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas now.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mrs Brown’s Boys Leaves ‘Christmas Ruined’ Again, TV Fans Fume
Film and TV

Mrs Brown’s Boys Leaves ‘Christmas Ruined’ Again, TV Fans Fume

Elon Musk Responds To Chinese Lookalike Who Went Viral
Celebrity

Elon Musk Responds To Chinese Lookalike Who Went Viral

How To Celebrate Christmas With A Vegan
Featured

How To Celebrate Christmas With A Vegan

Pointless’s Richard Osman Opens Up On Life-Long Food Addiction
Celebrity

Pointless’s Richard Osman Opens Up On Life-Long Food Addiction

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Now, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Credits

The Hollywood Reporter and 2 others

  1. The Hollywood Reporter

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Sony’s Top-Grossing Pic of All Time at U.S. Box Office

  2. Collider

    'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to Cross $1 Billion Globally on Christmas Day

  3. Forbes

    Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Passes $1 Billion

 