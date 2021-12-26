Spider-Man: No Way Home Passes $1 Billion Box Office

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home has now hit the $1 billion mark at the box office, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2021.

The third instalment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series, No Way Home is the first movie released during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to reach the $1 billion mark, having raked in approximately $406 million worth of domestic earnings, plus $922 million worldwide, as of Christmas Eve.

This exceptional feat also positions No Way Home as among the fastest films to reach this point of all time, with the hotly-anticipated sequel crossing the $1 billion threshold in just 11 days. Tied with Avengers: Infinity War, this record is only bested by Avengers: Endgame (five days).

No Way Home pulled in $19.7 million on Christmas Eve, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, finishing the day with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales.

The superhero hit is understood to be Sony’s top-grossing domestic title ever made, without adjusting for inflation. The record was previously held by 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($404.5 million).

As reported by Collider, the domestic haul marks the highest seven-day gross out of any movie in the Spider-Man franchise, as well as the second-highest December gross in cinema history.

According to Forbes, No Way Home is the 49th film to swing past $1 billion globally in unadjusted global grosses. However, it is only the fifth to achieve this accolade without China.

You can catch Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas now.

