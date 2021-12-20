Spider-Man: No Way Home Rakes In $587.2 Million As It Becomes Third-Biggest Box Office Opening In History

Don’t worry, there are no spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home in here

Sony

Spider-Man: No Way Home has had the third-biggest box office opening in history, raking in a whopping $587.2 million (£443.5 million) around the world.

Advert 10

Bested only by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, both of which Tom Holland’s Spider-Man also stars, it’s an incredibly impressive opening considering No Way Home is releasing amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

According to Sky News, the film has already taken $253 million in the US and $334.2 million from over 60 overseas markets, putting Spider-Man: No Way Home on course to surpass the current highest-grossing movie of 2021, No Time To Die.

Alamy

In many ways the film’s success appeared to be inevitable, as trailers teased the appearance of villains from previous Spider-Man franchises and hinted at a possible exploration of the Marvel multiverse, prompting widespread theories and speculation long before No Way Home arrived on the big screen.

Advert 10

They must be doing something right because Spider-Man: No Way Home is proving to be a hit with critics and audiences alike, as the film currently boasts 94% critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes and a whopping 99% audience approval.

Holland took to social media to thank fans for turning up in droves to see the movie, writing: ‘Wow guys I can’t believe these numbers. You made this possible.

‘Your love and support means the world to me. Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home yet… Merry Christmas and you know what to do.’

Advert 10

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas now.