Spider-Man: No Way Home Receives Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score After First Reviews Come In

by : Julia Banim on : 14 Dec 2021 08:15
Spider-Man: No Way Home Receives Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score After First Reviews Come InMarvel Studios

It’s not long now until fans can finally see Spider-Man: No Way Home for themselves, and it’s fair to say expectations are skyscraper-high.

Fortunately, early indicators would suggest that we’re in for a real treat, with the Spidey sequel earning a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score following the first wave of critics’ reviews.

This is a rare triumph indeed, and will no doubt spark even greater excitement ahead of tomorrow’s hotly-anticipated release.

Check out the trailer below:

Mae Abdulbaki of Screen Rant hailed Spider-Man: No Way Home as being ‘Spider-Man’s most intriguing & fun story yet’ while Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky wrote, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t meet my expectations, it EXCEEDED them.’

Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment went one step further, writing:

I am beyond happy to report that I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home and believe that it is the best Marvel movie of all time.

Speaking with UNILAD ahead of the release of No Way Home, Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, opened up about how the film will affect the relationship between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the MCU going forward.

Spider-Man No Way Home. (Sony Pictures)Sony Pictures
He teased, ‘I can’t answer that truthfully without spoiling the biggest moment of the film. But they are two people who have a lot of respect for each other – they might not like each other all that much, but there’s definitely some mutual respect there.’

He added:

It’s interesting, Spider-Man is the kind of person who always gets on with people and does as he’s told, so it’s quite nice to see him crack the mould, and kind of be a bit bad.

Not long now until we can find out more for ourselves…

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas this Wednesday, December 15.

