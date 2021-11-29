Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Re-Sold For Thousands By Fans
It’s one of the most hotly anticipated movies of the year, and so it’s perhaps unsurprising that various box office sites have crashed due to demand for Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets.
However, even the most die-hard Spidey fans will be alarmed to hear just how much tickets are going for on eBay.
Many Spider-Man fans have been left understandably aghast after a screenshot of the extortionate ticket listing was tweeted by ComicBook’s Brandon Davis.
Now, I very much enjoy going to the cinema, but it would have to be a pretty unforgettable experience before I shelled out the price of a decent house deposit for one single viewing. But of course, the astronomically wealthy also love Marvel and I have no doubt someone out there will pay this ridiculous sum.
Tickets being re-sold online for the flick have been going between $200 (£150) to – and you are reading this correctly – $25,000 (£18,700)
One baffled person wrote in response:
Imagine being The person who thinks a ticket for a movie which will easily become available in like a day or two is worth that much?
Another said:
It’s times like these where I think maybe Thanos was right. If he eliminated half the population sites would probably not crash.
However, as frustrating as this situation undoubtedly is to those of us earning less than $1 million per week, experts believe the box office site crashing is a cheering sign for cinemas and the movie industry as a whole.
The pandemic has hit cinemas hard, but analysts have thankfully seen positive signs of recovery in recent months, with the building excitement for Spider-Man: No Way Home sparking further optimism.
Remarking that Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) was the first movie ever to open to over $100 million at the box office, senior media analyst at Comscore, Paul Dergarabedian, told CNBC:
It would be entirely fitting that a Spider-Man movie could potentially be the first pandemic-era release to break the $100 million opening weekend mark.
It should come as no surprise that pre-release online ticket sales for ‘No Way Home’ are, in essence, breaking the internet as excited fans clamour to be the first in the virtual line to grab their tickets for the film.
Box office analysts had reportedly already expressed optimism that No Way Home could exceed $100 million upon its release, with the high demand for tickets only adding to this positive prediction.
Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas from December 17 onwards.
