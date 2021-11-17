Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Gifts Fans With Incredible Tom Holland Zendaya Moment

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: No Way Home just got a new trailer, and fans are losing it over a moment between Tom Holland and Zendaya.

This Christmas, the friendly neighbourhood wall-crawler will return to the big screen for what’s teased to be the ‘final chapter’ of the hero’s MCU trilogy.

The newest trailer comes packed with exhilarating moments and tantalising teases: we finally get a proper look at the return of Doc Ock (Alfred Molina); Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) makes an appearance beyond his laugh; and Holland’s Peter and Zendaya’s MJ, the movie looks to be an emotional rollercoaster.

The trailer opens with Peter talking about how his life completely changed ‘ever since he got bit by that spider’, and how life only felt normal for a week after he told his MJ his secret, superhero identity.

As the trailer progresses, swinging through glimpses of Jamie Foxx’s Electro – and presumably Rhys Ifans’ Lizard and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman – while Green Goblin tells Peter he’s ‘struggling’ and the world’s trying to make him ‘choose’, fans have honed in on a brief kiss between the couple.

‘Actually sh*tting myself I love them so much,’ one wrote. ‘Can’t wait to see them accept their MTV Award for kiss of the year next summer,’ another tweeted. ‘Tom Holland and Zendaya becoming a couple is truly the greatest thing that has ever happened in the history of mankind,’ a third wrote.

Others have speculated the moment may be the ‘everything is okay’ scene after a climactic battle, while others believe it may be their final kiss – perhaps before Spider-Man is left in the Venom-verse. ‘Something tells me this is the very end of the movie,’ one wrote.

‘THE FACT THAT THİS İS MOST LIKELY GOING TO BE THEIR LAST KISS IS KILLING ME,’ another tweeted. ‘Pls let this be at the end with both of them being safe and happy,’ a third wrote.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 15 in the UK.