Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Shows Off Five Returning Villains

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: No Way Home is bringing back the wallcrawler’s rogues gallery for a multiversal battle for the ages.

The first trailer for No Way Home ended with a jaw-dropping reveal: Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) saying ‘Hello Peter’, coming after teases of other villains in the possible formation of the Sinister Six.

Advert 10

Here’s what we know: Peter Parker (Tom Holland) appeals to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell which will make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man, after being framed for murder in Far From Home. This goes rather wrong, and seems to unwittingly transport villains from Spidey’s other universes.

Loading…

Doc Ock plays a larger role in this trailer, interacting with Peter, Zendaya’s MJ and Jacob Batalon’s Ned – more specifically, the trio mocking him for being called Otto Octavius. It remains to be seen whether he’ll play a villainous role or fight alongside the Spider-Men (especially given he somewhat came back to the light in Spider-Man 2).

Advert 10

After earlier hearing his laugh, Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) makes more of an appearance, showing off his classic suit from the 2002 movie. Jamie Foxx’s Electro, first seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, also returns (albeit without that garish blue hue) alongside Lizard, presumed to be voiced by Rhys Ifans.

Sandman, played by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3, can also be seen facing off with Spider-Man, although it’s unclear whether the original actor is reprising the role.