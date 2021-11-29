Spider-Man Producer Makes Bold Statement About The Future Of Tom Holland And Franchise
As excitement for Spider-Man: No Way Home hits fever pitch, there’s also uncertainty as to the future of the franchise.
It’s understood that the upcoming sequel is the last film in Tom Holland’s current Marvel contract, leading to speculation about whether he’ll continue to play the role in future movies, or whether No Way Home could mark his last hurrah.
With Tom Holland non-committal in a recent interview with GQ Magazine about his plans for the character, despite fans believing he is being set up to become the MCU’s new central figure following the departure of Robert Downey Jr. after Avengers: Endgame, people are fearing the worst.
Luckily, Sony producer Amy Pascal has spoken out, and her words should reassure anyone worrying Holland may be about to hang up his Spidey suit.
Asked about plans for future Spider-Man movies, Pascal told Fandango:
This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.
We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.
Loading…
Speaking as tickets for No Way Home officially went on pre-sale, Pascal also gave readers her impressions of what they could expect from the epic movie, calling it ‘the culmination of the Homecoming trilogy, of the story of Tom Holland becoming the Spider-Man that we’ve all been waiting for him to be’.
Spider-Man: No Way Home hits cinemas in the UK on December 15.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Film, Marvel, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland