Spider-Man Spin-Off Morbius Gets A New Trailer Sony Pictures Releasing

Sony has dropped a new trailer for Morbius, Jared Leto’s Spider-Man spin-off.

After the box office success of Venom – despite somewhat of a critical slaughtering – it’s unsurprising to see the studio make a bid to expand its comicbook universe.

Advert 10

However, while Tom Hardy’s anti-hero made no allusion to the wall-crawler, regardless of their relationship in the source material, Morbius the Living Vampire looks set to tangle with Spidey in one way or another.

Check out the latest trailer for Morbius below:

Leto unveiled the latest Japanese trailer while teasing his participation on Sony’s expanding Spider-Verse. There’s little in the way of new footage, but there are some curious takeaways.

Advert 10

Firstly, the reappearance of a Spider-Man poster graffitied with the word ‘murderer’, clearly referencing the shocking climax of Far From Home, with Mysterio revealing Peter Parker’s identity while framing him.

Morbius Spider-Man Screenshot Sony Pictures Releasing

Secondly, the brief clip of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture, asking Leto’s character: ‘Got tired of doing the whole good guy thing, huh? What’s up doc?’

The last time we saw Homecoming’s villain, he was approached by Mac Gargan behind bars (a character who soon becomes Scorpion in the comics) who says he heard that Toomes knows who Spider-Man really is, which he denies.

Advert 10

Morbius Vulture Sony Pictures Releasing

However, there’s been no confirmation of how explicitly Morbius will tie into the path of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. There’s definitely something brewing behind the scenes, especially with hints that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s web-heads will return for Spider-Man 3, perhaps integrating the mechanics of the animated Spider-Verse with the MCU.

Morbius – created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane – was initially introduced in 1971 as a nemesis for the world’s favourite superhero. However, over time he transitioned into somewhat of an anti-hero (not too dissimilar to Venom) in a number of comics.

The film is set to trace the origins of Dr. Michael Morbius (Leto), a biochemist who gains vampire-like abilities after trying to cure his rare blood condition in an experiment with bats.

Advert 10

Morbius Jared Leto Sony Pictures Releasing

Fast and Furious’ Tyrese Gibson is also set to star as CIA agent Simon Stroud, a classic foe of the comicbook villain. On directing duties is Daniel Espinosa, who has a serviceable mainstream portfolio with the likes of Life (an underrated Alien-esque space horror) and Safe House.

Alongside the two big stars, Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising) as Martine Bancroft, Doctor Who’s Matt Smith as Loxias Crown and Jared Harris as Morbius’s mentor also make up the ensemble.

Morbius is set for release on March 19, 2021.

Advert 10