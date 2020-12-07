unilad
Advert

Spider-Man Spin-Off Morbius Gets A New Trailer

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Dec 2020 16:14
Spider-Man Spin-Off Morbius Gets A New TrailerSpider-Man Spin-Off Morbius Gets A New TrailerSony Pictures Releasing

Sony has dropped a new trailer for Morbius, Jared Leto’s Spider-Man spin-off. 

After the box office success of Venom – despite somewhat of a critical slaughtering – it’s unsurprising to see the studio make a bid to expand its comicbook universe.

Advert

However, while Tom Hardy’s anti-hero made no allusion to the wall-crawler, regardless of their relationship in the source material, Morbius the Living Vampire looks set to tangle with Spidey in one way or another.

Check out the latest trailer for Morbius below:

Leto unveiled the latest Japanese trailer while teasing his participation on Sony’s expanding Spider-Verse. There’s little in the way of new footage, but there are some curious takeaways.

Advert

Firstly, the reappearance of a Spider-Man poster graffitied with the word ‘murderer’, clearly referencing the shocking climax of Far From Home, with Mysterio revealing Peter Parker’s identity while framing him.

Morbius Spider-Man ScreenshotMorbius Spider-Man ScreenshotSony Pictures Releasing

Secondly, the brief clip of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture, asking Leto’s character: ‘Got tired of doing the whole good guy thing, huh? What’s up doc?’

The last time we saw Homecoming’s villain, he was approached by Mac Gargan behind bars (a character who soon becomes Scorpion in the comics) who says he heard that Toomes knows who Spider-Man really is, which he denies.

Advert
Morbius VultureMorbius VultureSony Pictures Releasing

However, there’s been no confirmation of how explicitly Morbius will tie into the path of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. There’s definitely something brewing behind the scenes, especially with hints that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s web-heads will return for Spider-Man 3, perhaps integrating the mechanics of the animated Spider-Verse with the MCU.

Morbius – created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane – was initially introduced in 1971 as a nemesis for the world’s favourite superhero. However, over time he transitioned into somewhat of an anti-hero (not too dissimilar to Venom) in a number of comics.

The film is set to trace the origins of Dr. Michael Morbius (Leto), a biochemist who gains vampire-like abilities after trying to cure his rare blood condition in an experiment with bats.

Advert
Morbius Jared LetoMorbius Jared LetoSony Pictures Releasing

Fast and Furious’ Tyrese Gibson is also set to star as CIA agent Simon Stroud, a classic foe of the comicbook villain. On directing duties is Daniel Espinosa, who has a serviceable mainstream portfolio with the likes of Life (an underrated Alien-esque space horror) and Safe House.

Alongside the two big stars, Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising) as Martine Bancroft, Doctor Who’s Matt Smith as Loxias Crown and Jared Harris as Morbius’s mentor also make up the ensemble.

Morbius is set for release on March 19, 2021. 

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands
News

Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands

Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia
News

Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia

Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s Fighting Logan Paul On February 20
Sport

Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s Fighting Logan Paul On February 20

Dawn French Delivers Black Lives Matter Sermon In Vicar Of Dibley’s Return
Film and TV

Dawn French Delivers Black Lives Matter Sermon In Vicar Of Dibley’s Return

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Marvel, Spider-Man

 