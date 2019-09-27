Spider-Man Will Return To The MCU On 16 July 2021

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man fans can breathe a long-awaited sigh of relief as their short-lived nightmare is finally – finally – over.

That’s right, just one month after news broke that Disney and Sony could not come to an agreement regarding the future of the superhero, Spidey is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in a spectacular way.

Earlier today (September 27), the two companies jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feige, will produce the third film in the Spider-Man: Homecoming series.

As reported by Variety, the new film – which is set to be released on July 16, 2021 – will once again feature Tom Holland reprising his role as the titular superhero character.

The new deal was signed late last night (September 26), with negotiations involving top executives from both studios – including Feige, the chief of Sony Pictures, Tom Rothman, and the head of Walt Disney Studios, Alan Horn.

According to inside sources, Disney will retain its merchandising rights, while Marvel and Disney will receive roughly 25 per cent of the profits in exchange for Feige’s producing experience. As part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will also appear in one future Marvel Studios film.

Strike that; reverse it! Spidey is back in the #MCU. pic.twitter.com/QeyRexdKWw — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) September 27, 2019

The Marvel Studios president said in a statement:

I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.

Amy Pascal, who produced the first two Tom Holland solo Spider-Man films and will also produce the third, described the move as ‘terrific’ before adding: ‘Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes’.

Perhaps the best reaction of all though came from Spidey himself (well, Holland):

While MJ (Zendaya) tweeted her approval of the confirmation:

News broke last month that Sony – who owns the licence to the films – and Disney – who recently bought Marvel – had failed to agree on new terms to share the Spider-Man character.

Fans were left fearing the worst when Sony released a statement saying that, for the foreseeable future at least, they wouldn’t be taking their collaboration with Disney any further.

In fact, Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra confirmed at Variety’s Entertainment & Technology summit: ‘For the moment the door is closed‘. Although he insisted there was ‘no ill will’ between Disney and Sony.

Sony Pictures

Thankfully, with this announcement I personally can’t wait to see what they’ve got in store for us.

The film is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.

