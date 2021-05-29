Spider-Man’s Original Voice Actor, Paul Soles, Dies Aged 90

It really started in radio. My summer jobs at university were almost always on radio stations. At the lowest level. You sign on in the mornings and closed the station at night. But, you get to do everything and learn the business. So, it’s like getting paid to go to college or to trade school. As the years have gone one, there were many dry years where I looked at my resume and said, ‘Is this as big as it’s ever going to be?’