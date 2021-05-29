unilad
Spider-Man’s Original Voice Actor, Paul Soles, Dies Aged 90

by : Daniel Richardson on : 29 May 2021 09:06
Angela Wright/Facebook/ARP Films

Voice actor Paul Soles, best-known for his work as Spider-Man, has passed away aged 90.

Many people have played the iconic role of Spider-Man but Paul Soles was the first to lend his voice to the character in the 1960s. Not only did Soles provide his vocal talents to the role of Peter Parker, but he had an enduring career and starred in the likes of My 90-year-old Roommate in 2016.

Soles’ manager, Angela Wright, wrote about the actor’s passing:

Paul Soles was truly a Canadian treasure. He lived a long life with so many adventures along the way. RIP.

SPIDER-MAN: ™ FAR FROM HOMESony Pictures

Reflecting on his career in the entertainment industry, Soles was grateful for the opportunities that were afforded to him.

Soles told Evantainment last year:

It really started in radio. My summer jobs at university were almost always on radio stations. At the lowest level. You sign on in the mornings and closed the station at night. But, you get to do everything and learn the business. So, it’s like getting paid to go to college or to trade school. As the years have gone one, there were many dry years where I looked at my resume and said, ‘Is this as big as it’s ever going to be?’

Fortunately, the actor managed to have a varied career through this experience:

Now, I wonder. That’s amazing, I got to do so many nice things. But, that was really more good luck than good management. I have to say. Others gave me the chance, that I wish I had anything to do with. That gift made it all possible. I’m very grateful. I have to apologize.

Soles is survived by his wife Jean and his son Jonathan.

