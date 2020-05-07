Spider-Verse Had ‘Ambitious’ Plan For Holland, Maguire And Garfield’s Spider-Men To Appear Together
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s multitude of Spider-People nearly met Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in an ‘ambitious’ cameo.
Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman’s Oscar-winning animated take on the web-slinger was a triumph in every sense of the word; mesmerising, thrilling and a true ode to what Spidey is all about.
However, an incredible plan has been revealed that didn’t quite make the cut – cameos from all three previous live-action Spider-Men.
During a recent ‘Quarantine Watch Party’ of the film – which follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as opposed to Peter Parker – producer Christopher Miller told his followers there was actually a plan to have Holland, Maguire and Garfield appear together.
He tweeted: ‘We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was ‘too soon’.’
Early in the movie’s development, the filmmakers had conceived an idea to have Maguire play the older Spider-Man who tutors Miles (who ended up being voiced by Jake Johnson), however there was too much hesitation around ‘confusing’ people.
Co-director Rothman explained in earlier interview with Screen Crush:
There was. There were many thoughts about where we could put Tobey Maguire and others. I think after this film, those thoughts might have a little more traction. But before this movie, and introducing the idea of the Spider-Verse to the audience, I think everybody was afraid that it would just really confuse people. But wow, it would have been fun.
Spider-Verse was an almighty success; as well as pioneering its own dazzling comic-panel style, it grossed more than $375 million worldwide and swiped the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.
While the three Spider-Men didn’t appear themselves, the cast had no shortage of surprises, with Peni Parker, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham and Spider-Man Noir (voiced by Nicolas Cage) all appearing. However, our current friendly neighbourhood web-head, Holland, is keen to enter the Spider-Verse one day.
He said:
Of course I would love to make a movie with those guys, it would be so cool! It would be amazing, it would be really, really cool. And it’s something that the fans really want.
So whether Marvel and Sony decided to do that, it’s up to them. It’s not up to me, I can’t walk in like ‘Kevin [Feige], this is what we’re doing on the next one.’ But it would be really awesome.
After Tom Hardy’s recent Instagram teases, we need to figure out whether Holland is appearing in Venom: Let There Be Carnage first. As for Spider-Verse, a sequel is in development, set for release on October 7, 2022 – maybe we’ll get the Spider-Men back together then.
