Spike Lee Is Directing A Musical All About Viagra
Roger that! Spike Lee will d-erect a movie musical about the origin story of Viagra.
Coming after this year’s Da 5 Bloods and David Byrne’s American Utopia, the Oscar-winner is set to chronicle the inception of Pfizer’s erectile dysfunction wonder drug.
The BlacKkKlansman filmmaker will direct the musical from a script written by himself and playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah.
As per Deadline, the untitled movie is based on David Kushner Esquire article ‘All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra’, which details the true events around the making of the blue pill.
Originally designed for heart-related chest pain, it was later found to be a game-changer downstairs, erecting an entire sexual supplement industry.
In a statement supplied to the outlet, Lee wrote in his trademark style:
First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking ‘My Narrow,Rusty Behind’ Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn.
I Did Not Want To See Corny People Singin’ And Dancin’. I Instead Wanted To Play With My Friends On Da Block, Stoop Ball, Stick Ball, Punch Ball, Soft Ball, Basketball, 2 Hand Touch, Tackle Football, Coco Leevio, Johnny On Da Pony, Hot Peas And Butter, Crack Top, Down Da Sewer And Of Course-Booty’s Up.
He added, ‘All The Great New York City Street Games That Might Be Sadly Lost Forever. My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist,Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals.’
Lee continued, ‘So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing A DANCIN’,ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth.’
There’s currently no release date for Lee’s Viagra musical.
