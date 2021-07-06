unilad
Spike Lee Slams Putin And Trump Saying ‘World Is Run By Gangsters’

by : Cameron Frew on : 06 Jul 2021 16:12
Spike Lee Slams Putin And Trump Saying 'The World Is Run By Gangsters'PA Images

Spike Lee has urged people to ‘speak out’ against ‘gangsters’ like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker is currently serving as the first Black president of the Cannes Film Festival jury, working alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tahar Rahim, Song Kang-ho and others to vote on the prestigious Palm d’Or award.

During today’s press conference, July 6, ahead of the opening night screening of Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard’s Annette, Lee discussed Trump, Putin, his history with the festival and the battle between cinema and streaming.

Spike Lee. (PA Images)PA Images

While asking Lee a question, journalist from Georgia expressed fears about Russian oppression in her country. ‘This world is run by gangsters – Agent Orange [Donald Trump], the guy in Brazil [President Jair Bolsonaro] and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,’ Lee said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

‘They’re gangsters, and they’re gonna do what they want to do. They have no morals and no scruples. And we have to speak out against gangsters like that. Thanks for sharing that with the world press. Now it’s on the journalists here to spread the word,’ he added.

It’s not the first time Lee has described the former US president as a gangster. In June last year, amid nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the writer-director reacted to Trump’s photo shoot outside a church, in which he held up a Bible, as well as his general response to the rallies. ‘He’s a gangster, he’s trying to be a dictator,’ Lee told BBC News.

‘This show of force – gassing, beating innocent, peaceful bystanders so you could clear the street so you could take a walk to the church. It was ridiculous. The Bible did not look comfortable in his hand, and he didn’t look comfortable holding the Bible either. I have never seen something like that before in my life, particularly with a world leader,’ he added.

Spike Lee. (PA Images)PA Images
‘People are angry for a reason. It’s not like you’re just born angry. You’re angry because you live every day in this world where the system is not set up for you to win,’ Lee said.

During the conference, Lee also spoke about how cinemas and streaming can work together, and it’s not a case of one dying so the other can live.

‘Cinema and screening platforms can coexist. At one time, there was a thinking that TV was going to kill cinema. This stuff is not new. It’s all cycle. And it’s well-documented that She’s Gotta Have It, when it appeared at film festivals, was a launching pad for my career,’ he told attending press.

Topics: Film and TV, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin

