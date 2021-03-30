Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Gets New Horrifying Trailer

Lionsgate

If the new trailer is anything to go by, the upcoming film from the Saw franchise is set to live up to the horror of its predecessors.

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw is set to be released on May 14 and will tell the story of Marcus Banks (Samuel L. Jackson) and Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock).

Not too many details about the plot have been released as of yet, but Banks’ character is known to be a veteran police officer, while Rock stars as a cocky detective who finds himself wrapped up in a game with a deadly outcome – and if we know anything about the games in the Saw franchise, the detective is not in for a good time.

Rock and Jackson are joined in the film by The Handmaid’s Tale actor Max Minghella, who stars as Zeke’s rookie partner.

The cast teased fans ahead of the release of the trailer today by sharing mysterious social media posts, which showed images of their faces twisted up into spirals.

Acting as a fresh start for the popular Saw franchise, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw will be set years after the main films and the horrific acts of the infamous Jigsaw Killer.

The new film is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, who also wrote the script for the 2017 film Jigsaw, the most recent instalment of the franchise. Another returning figure is director Darren Lynn Bousman, who, after directing Saw II, III and IV, certainly knows his way around a horror movie.

