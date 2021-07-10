Spirited Away, The Best Studio Ghibli Film, Is Getting A Stage Play

Studio Ghibli

Award-winning anime movie Spirited Away is getting its own stage play.

Originally created by Studio Ghibli, the stage version of the hugely-popular 2001 film is will debut in theatres next year.

Advert 10

Toho Co. Ltd and Les Misérables theatre director John Caird will be behind the upcoming Spirited Away adaptation.

Studio Ghibli

Expressing his excitement about being involved in the project, Caird said, as per NME, ‘I feel so excited and privileged to be working on the first ever stage adaptation of Spirited Away. I have for many years now regarded Hayao Miyazaki as one of the preeminent geniuses of world cinema and the greatest ever proponent of the anime form.’

He continued:

Advert 10

I share a belief in all the most dominant themes of Miyazaki’s work, themes that are at the core of the Spirited Away world – care for the environment, reverence for nature, a belief in the force of the good spirits within us, and the empowerment of young women and men to change the world for the better.

Studio Ghibli

The main cast for the theatre adaptation was announced this week: Kotaro Daigo and Hiroki Miura will star as Haku; Koharu Sugawara and Tomohiko Tsujimoto as No Face; Miyu Sakihi and Fu Hinami as Lin; Tomorowo Taguchi and Satoshi Hashimoto as Kamaji; Mari Natsuki (the original voice of Yubaba) Romi Park as Yubaba; while Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi will share the role of Chihiro, Tokyo Otkau Mode News reports.

The stage play will debut in Tokyo in February, followed by a tour through Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo, and Nagoya.

Advert 10