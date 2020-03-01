Spirited Away, The Best Studio Ghibli Film, Is Streaming On Netflix Now Toho

I’ve not been so charmed by a movie in a long time as I was by My Neighbour Totoro, a sweet tale of family and tree spirits, childhood imagination and fluffy cat buses.

Many people are now being introduced to the magic and artistry of Studio Ghibli, all thanks to Netflix acquiring 21 films from the iconic animation film studio earlier this year.

Instead of releasing them all at once though, Netflix has been spreading out the treats by staggering the release of the animated movies. From today, March 1, the very best Studio Ghibli film is available to stream, and it’s an absolute gem.

Spirited Away Toho

Critically revered and beloved by audiences worldwide, Spirited Away (2002) enjoys a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 97%, and an audience score of 96%.

But, although such impressive scores indicate the quality of the film, Spirited Away is a movie you really need to experience for yourself.

The only hand-drawn film in history to win the Academy Award for best feature, Spirited Away is a beautiful fairytale for anyone who loves creative, captivating storytelling.

If you’re interested in groundbreaking and illustrative animation that brings every frame to life, then Spirited Away will hold further enchantment for you.

Spirited Away Toho

For those unfamiliar with the story, this is a coming of age adventure about a 10-year-old girl who ends up wandering into a realm ruled by gods, witches, and spirits.

Although the central character is a child, this is a truly beautiful, engrossing film which can be enjoyed by those of any age. Highly recommended.

You can catch Spirited Away on Netflix now.