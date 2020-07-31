Splinter Cell TV Series From John Wick Writer Derek Kolstad Coming To Netflix

Ubisoft

John Wick writer Derek Kolstad is bringing a new Splinter Cell anime series to Netflix.

Advert

The iconic Ubisoft games franchise, featuring former US Navy SEAL Sam Fisher who becomes a highly trained agent of a fictional black-ops sub-division within the National Security Agency dubbed ‘Third Echelon’, is finally being adapted into an animated TV series.

The first title, simply named Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, was released back in 2002 on Xbox, Microsoft Windows, Mac, PlayStation 2, GameCube and Game Boy Advance. In the subsequent 11 years, there were six more games, the last being Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

Splinter Cell Ubisoft

As reported by Variety, Kolstad – best known for his work on Reeves’ ultra-popular hitman series – will serve as writer and executive producer on the streaming series.

Advert

Netflix has reportedly commissioned two seasons, equating to 16 episodes, of the anime adaptation. It’s currently unclear whether the series will be based off stories tackled in the games or the series of novels, of which there’s been seven written by Clancy.

Back in 2012, it was announced that Tom Hardy would play Fisher in a feature-film version of Splinter Cell, however it’s languished in development hell ever since, with screenwriters and directors regularly joining and dropping.

Splinter Cell 2 Ubisoft

Kolstad wrote all three films in Reeves’ action series, starting with John Wick in 2014, followed by John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017 and John Wick 3: Parabellum in 2019. He’s also set to write the the fourth entry, set for release in 2022. He’s also worked on Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, expected to drop later this year.

Neither Netflix, Ubisoft nor Kolstad have commented on the Splinter Cell series. There is no release date at the time of writing.