SpongeBob And Transformers Cost US Taxpayers $4 Billion, Says Study

Media companies like Disney, Netflix and ViacomCBS produce digital content such as television shows, movies and subscription channels. All of these intangible ‘goods’ are protected by intellectual property rights (IPs), and they are represented as intangible assets on the balance sheet.

By nature, intangible assets are easily relocated from one jurisdiction to another. This means that companies that rely on intangible assets can easily shift a large part of their global profits to tax havens, where most of their profits remain untaxed. As this report will show, the international rules for the taxation of multinational companies have not been adjusted to the economics of value creation through intangible assets.