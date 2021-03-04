unilad
SpongeBob Spinoff The Patrick Star Show Officially Gets Green Light From Nickelodeon

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 04 Mar 2021 17:04
Nickelodeon

2021 isn’t cancelled just yet folks, because it has been announced that Patrick Star is officially getting his own show.

The beloved starfish has long been in the shadow of his best friend SpongeBob SquarePants, but now he’s finally getting the spotlight.

Nickelodeon officially announced the news of the show, imaginatively named The Patrick Star Show, today, March 4.

Patrick SpongebobNickelodeon

Discussing the series, Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animations said, as per Complex, ‘Nickelodeon is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to give fans a look at our lovable young adult Patrick Star and his entire family with a sitcom only he could imagine up.’

‘This second original spinoff allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters,’ he continued.

In 2019, it was announced Nickelodeon would be releasing a SpongeBob spinoff named Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, a prequel based on a 10-year-old SpongeBob and his friends during a summer at a sleep-away camp.

Nickelodeon

The Patrick Star Show is set to air this summer on Nickelodeon and will consist of 13 episodes. As with Kamp Koral, this will also be based on a young Patrick who creates his own makeshift TV show while living with his family.

Bill Fagerbakke is set to voice Patrick along with Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Cree Summer as Bunny Star, Jill Talley as Squidina Star, and Dana Snyder as GrandPat Star, Complex reports.

SpongeBob veterans like SpongeBob himself, Squidward and Mr Krabs are expected to appear in the upcoming series too.

Topics: Film and TV, Nickelodeon, Now, Spongebob Squarepants

