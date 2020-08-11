SpongeBob SquarePants Spinoff Series The Patrick Star Show Coming To Nickelodeon
The iconic starfish, long-voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, is about to become the centre of his own television world. However, don’t expect typical jellyfishing antics – as the title suggests, this is a bit more intimate.
The Patrick Star Show is set to take a ‘deep dive’ into the character and his family through the format of a late-night talk show, with Patrick as the host.
As reported by Variety, it’s not been confirmed exactly which characters from the mainline Bikini Bottom cartoon will make an appearance. However, a number of new actors are set to play wider roles in the ‘SpongeBob underwater universe’.
This marks the second spinoff for the beloved franchise, following last year’s announcement of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, an animated prequel series revolving around a 10-year-old SpongeBob and his friends during a summer at a sleep-away camp. It’s set to premiere on CBS All Access sometime next year.
Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President of Animation Production and Development at Nickelodeon, said in a statement:
When our younger characters first meet in Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, there is an instant chemistry among them that could only be conveyed by the incredible talents who have lived and breathed them every day for the last two decades.
We are so excited to have the original SpongeBob cast join our new series, which is incredibly inventive and funny, and visually stunning in CG.
Nickelodeon is seemingly keen on expanding the SpongeBob series, with execs considering ‘an original story about SpongeBob and Patrick, or maybe tell a Sandy Cheeks stand-alone story’, or even a Plankton solo outing.
Last year, the company’s president Brian Robbins said: ‘That’s our Marvel Universe. You have this amazing show that’s run for almost 20 years.’
There’s currently no release date for The Patrick Star Show.
