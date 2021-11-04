Sports Direct Shares Insanely Expensive Christmas Advert Campaign
Sports Direct has revealed its star-studded Christmas 2021 advert campaign, and it didn’t come cheap.
We might only be four days into November, but companies including John Lewis, Marks and Spencer and Boots have all made clear that the holidays are coming by releasing their Christmas adverts.
Though John Lewis’s ad may have been one of the most highly-anticipated for the Christmas season, it’s Sports Direct that has gone ‘all out’ with a huge budget for its star-studded advert.
Released today, November 4, the Go All Out ad features a whole host of celebrities from the sports world, including tennis star Emma Raducanu and footballer Jack Grealish, as they get swept away from distractions of video games and phones and take each other on in an epic snowball fight.
The celebrity lineup also includes Premier League footballers Jordan Pickford, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as well as England Women’s pro Fran Kirby, Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, England rugby union players Maro Itoje and Anthony Watson, and England Women’s Harriet Millar-Mills.
It’s likely the price of involving so many celebrities added to the eye-watering cost of the ad campaign, which came in at a whopping £6 million, comprising TV, OOH, social media, and in-store.
Check it out below:
The stars can be seen showing off their skills in the video, with Pickford targeting Grealish with a snowball while Chelsea midfielder Mount enjoys making snow angels in the newly-fallen dust.
Elsewhere, US Open winner Radacanu uses her tennis racket to bat snowballs while golfer Andrew “Beef” Johnston joins in the fun with the help of his club.
Speaking about the ad campaign, Sports Direct’s Beckie Stanion commented:
After the challenges the nation has faced over the past year we’re excited to encourage everyone to Go All Out this Christmas with the help of some of the country’s biggest sporting legends.
Whether you’re working on legs like Jack Grealish, sprints like Jessica Ennis-Hill or backhands like Emma Raducanu, it’s time to shrug off the cold, step out and make this season your best one yet.
With a flurry of adverts now upon us, there’s no denying it: Christmas is on its way!
