Spy Kids Actors Unrecognisable 20 Years Later

The stars of Spy Kids are all grown up, and look ‘unrecognisable’ compared to their days saving the world.

Robert Rodriguez’s family-friendly action series kicked off with 2001’s Spy Kids, starring Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara as Carmen and Juni Cortez.

They went on to star Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, before collaborating with the director in his later adult projects that were aimed at a more mature audience.

PenaVega is now 33 years old and married to Carlos PenaVega, with whom she shares three children. She’s only appeared in a small number of films in recent years, including Ms. Matched, Sleep Away and Mighty Oak. She last worked with Rodriguez on Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

In an earlier interview with Insider, she recalled the reaction to Spy Kids. ‘When it came out, we were just excited to see the final outcome. When it was a hit, I think we knew that that was cool but there weren’t social media back then right?’ she said.

‘So we were still super protected as kids in the industry. If that movie were made nowadays with younger kids, I feel like social media changes a lot of that. I just feel like there was still such an innocence about making that movie.’

Sabara is 29 years old and married to pop star Meghan Trainor, with whom he shares a son, Riley. Similarly to PenaVega, he’s not starred in many films in recent years, with appearances in The Green Inferno, Teen Lust and Ben 10 Versus The Universe: The Movie.

He last worked with Rodriguez on Danny Trejo’s hilarious Machete. PenaVega starred in the sequel, Machete Kills.

