Spy Kids Reboot Coming From Original Director

by : Cameron Frew on : 27 Jan 2021 12:32
A Spy Kids reboot is coming from the director of the original film. 

Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker behind the likes of Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn and Alita: Battle Angel, is returning to the family action franchise for a fresh entry.

Skydance Media has optioned the rights to the franchise, with Spyglass Media Group and Rodriguez teaming up to bring the series back to the screen, with Spyglass’s Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre on-board as executive producers.

As reported by Deadline, Rodriguez will write and direct the reimagining, which will ‘revolve around the activities of a multicultural family’. There are no other plot details available at the time of writing.

Rodriguez helmed all four films in the franchise: Spy Kids; Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams; Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over; and Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, the latter of which was released in 2011 featuring an entirely different cast.

In 2018, an animated reboot series called Spy Kids: Mission Critical also dropped on Netflix, following Juni and Carmen Cortez as they attend Spy Kids Academy.

The first three films starred Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Bandera and Carla Gugino as the Cortez family. There’s also Danny Trejo as Machete, who hilariously appeared in his own, very different, ultra-bloody film directed by Rodriguez.

The director also revisited The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl recently with his Netflix sequel We Can Be Heroes.

There’s no release date for the Spy Kids reboot, nor is it confirmed whether it’ll be coming to cinemas, Netflix or another streaming platform.

