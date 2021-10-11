Squid Game: A Real-Life Tournament Is Taking Place

Korean Cultural Centre in the UAE/YouTube/Netflix

Get ready to be good at everything, except the things you can’t do – a real-life Squid Game is coming.

Watching game shows is a curse for our egos. We try to guess the answers on University Challenge and think we’re just as smart as the contestants when we get one right. We play along on The Chase and believe we’d get the top cash prize. We sit back and scoff at The Cube’s torturous games. We see incredible athletes defy physics in Ninja Warrior and think, ‘Easy peasy.’

In Squid Game, the hit Korean survival series on Netflix – somewhere between Takeshi’s Castle and Battle Royale, with its characters staring death down the crack of caramel – it’s hard not to think, ‘I could do that!’ Now, you have your chance.

Fans of the show will be able to go head-to-head in a real-life Squid Game – without people being shot in the head, obviously – thanks to the Korean Cultural Centre (KCC) in the United Arab Emirates. The event is being held in the KCC’s Abu Dhabi office tomorrow, October 12.

The enactment will see two groups of 15 participants try their hands at Red Light Green Light, the Dalgona candy challenge, Marbles and ‘Ddakji’, the card-flipping game played by the salesman in the first episode.

The sessions will last two hours, and contestants will get snazzy t-shirts with the show’s logo, while staff will be wearing the costumes worn by the enforcers – however, the winners will leave with only their pride, as there’s no prize money.

Nam Chan-woo, the KCC’s director, told the Khaleej Times, ‘The games seem a bit brutal in the series to maximise the dramatic element. However, all the games in the show are popular ones played by Korean children from past to present.

‘Just as K-Pop gained worldwide popularity through YouTube in the 2010s, I think platforms such as Netflix would be a channel for the global spread of Korean video content such as dramas and movies.’

To take part, applicants must fill out a form with three questions on their knowledge of the series. Unfortunately, it’s only open to UAE residents.