Squid Game Actor To Star In New Money Heist Reboot

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 01 Dec 2021 11:18
Squid Game Cast Member In Money Heist Remake - @hoooooyeony/ Instagram/ Alamy @hoooooyeony/ Instagram/ Alamy

One of the stars of Squid Game is now set to take to the screen in a Korean adaptation of Netflix’s Money Heist. 

Squid Game took Netflix by storm, even beating the beloved Bridgerton in becoming the platform’s biggest-ever launch.

In doing so, the nine-episode survival series propelled various Korean stars into the spotlight, with HoYeon Jung becoming the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram.

However, another of the show’s stars has since been revealed as having exciting prospects following the dystopian drama’s success.

Money Heist Cast Announcement - Alamy Antena 3 Television/ Netflix

Park Hae-soo, who played the role of Cho Sang-woo, is now set to take on the role of Berlin in a remake of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), Deadline reports.

Money Heist is a crime thriller that follows a mismatched group of robbers as they conduct multiple burglaries.

The original series of Money Heist is set to conclude on December 3, when it will release its final episodes.

Park Hae-soo in Money Heist Remake - Alamy Alamy

In November 2020, it was revealed that an adaptation of the Spanish heist drama would be taking place. Park Hae-Soo is the first member of the cast to be announced.

Álex Pina, who created the original series, will executive produce the Korean version, and it will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, known for his roles in the fantasy crime genre and television dramas such as The Guest and Voice.

The series will be written by Rya Yong-jae and his team, who have previously worked on Netflix original series Holo Love, while Contents Zium and BH Entertainment will produce the remake.

