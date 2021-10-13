Squid Game Beats Bridgerton To Become Netflix’s Biggest-Ever Series Launch

Netflix

Squid Game has officially seen the biggest-ever series launch in Netflix history, effectively ‘eliminating’ the mighty Bridgerton from the top spot.

In a tweeted announcement, Netflix revealed that Squid Game ‘has officially reached 111 million fans’, making it the streaming giant’s ‘biggest series launch ever’.

This tweet included a message from the mysterious masked ‘Front Man’ himself, who can be heard offering his ‘heartfelt thanks’ to the ‘111 million of you’ who ‘have joined the ranks of the VIPs’.

Addressing the ‘rest of you’, the Front Man then asked:

Will you seize the opportunity to join the game?

This latest glowing accolade will of course come as no surprise to those who’ve been following the humungous success of Squid Game.

Ever since it first landed on Netflix last month, the dark Korean drama has fast become one of the most talked-about TV shows of 2021, sparking a fierce ‘subbed vs dubbed‘ debate, as well as various TikTok trends.

Netflix

Commercial success aside, Squid Game has been showered with critical acclaim, having earned a super fresh 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Rebecca Onion of Slate hailed Squid Game as a ‘must watch, if you can stomach it’, while Forbes’ Paul Tassif praised it as ‘an emotional powerhouse that left me on the floor by the end’.

The show currently sits at number one on Netflix UK, just ahead of Maid and Sex Education.

You can stream Squid Game on Netflix now.