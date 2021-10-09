unilad
Squid Game Cast Re-Watch And React To Their Best Scenes

by : Chloe Rowland on : 09 Oct 2021 13:47

Warning: Contains Spoilers

Squid Game Cast Re-Watch And React To Their Best ScenesStill Watching Netflix/YouTube/Netflix

With the whole world still swept up in the Squid Game hype, the show’s cast has given us some behind-the-scenes insight by hilariously reacting to their best scenes.

Squid Game has taken the world by storm with its gory take on childs’ play, and with those who’ve binged their way through all nine episodes of the dystopian K-drama hungry for more, attention has quickly turned to the cast.

Actors Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun) and Park Hae-soo (Jo Sang-woo) sat down with the show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and art director Chae Kyung-sun to offer up some behind-the-scenes secrets and reactions to the most iconic scenes.

Squid Game (Netflix)Netflix

One moment that stood out for the cast was a scene during the first episode when Gi-hun runs into Sae-Byeok (played by Jung Ho-yeon) while trying to get away from his debt collectors. ‘It was almost an ad-lib – him running into Sae-Byeok and him being busy, but still kindly picking up her coffee. Many detailed expressions ad-libbed into one shot’, explained creator and director Dong-hyuk while watching the scene. ‘This scene was an outtake but we still kept it because it was too good to go to waste’.

Although, one thing he probably didn’t expect to see upon re-watching was that Ho-yeon was actually laughing during filming, ‘[laughs] that wasn’t on the script, was it?’ he says. ‘[Points] she’s laughing right there!’, says Jung-jae, while Hae-soo exclaims ‘Look at her!’.

Squid Game cast react to their scenes (Still Watching Netflix/YouTube)Still Watching Netflix/YouTube

At another point, while reacting to the scene in which the cash-strapped participants are first greeted by the mysterious masked guards, Hae-soo jokes, ‘The first masked men with no guns. I thought they were hot’, a comment which received a laugh from his fellow co-star.

Jokes aside, offering further insight into the mask-clad guards, Dong-hyuk explains, ‘I wanted to show that the masked figures aren’t dangerous yet. I only sent out the unarmed circle men.’

Meanwhile, further on in the video, the stars reacted to the widely-replicated dalgona cookie game, with art director Kyung-sun admitting the candy ‘was the most tricky prop to work with’.

You can make the cookies from Squid Game. (Netflix)Netflix

‘Usually, an old-fashioned dalgona is very thin, but if we ordered them in bulk they were too thick, so we brought a professional [in] and he kept making dalgona as we were filming… [Laughs] like a robot!’, she said. ‘Each person had their own prop manager for dalgona’.

Of course, there was no way the cast couldn’t react to Gi-Hun and Sang-Woo’s face off in the dorm following the glass bridge game – a scene Dong-hyuk says they ‘worked very hard for’.

‘They are in the same situation but have completely different ideas. The crash between them was fiercer than any action scene – I think it really raises the tension’, Jung-jae observes. ‘Idea vs idea or emotion vs emotion, I think scenes that show such conflicts are much more interesting than action scenes.’

Check it out below:

After watching the clip, fans of the show instantly took to the comments to praise the ‘fun’ cast, with many specifically offering up their thoughts on the show’s art director.

‘The female art director is a GENIUS & needs more recognition. She brought the whole show to life with unique visual experience’, said one fan. ‘The art director is so creative. The colors and contrast of the set vs the costuming and also the game scenes vs regular life scenes are so well done’, echoed another.

A third commented:

The acting in this show was phenomenal, way beyond my expectations

‘This was such a masterpiece. So glad Korean shows/movies have a platform like Netflix to go mainstream. Korean movies/shows have been underrated for a long time!’, wrote a fourth.

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix now.

