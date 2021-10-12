Squid Game Cast Reveal Which Game Was The Scariest To Film

Netflix

Squid Game might have had viewers on the edge of their seats with its tense and terrifying games, but they were just as scary to film according to the cast and crew of the hit show.

Since releasing on Netflix last month, Squid Game has become one of the most popular shows the streaming service has ever seen.

Advert 10

The show depicts a lethal series of six twisted versions of playground games where 456 people in desperate debt all compete for prize money that increases every time someone dies.

Netflix

Per The Tab, Squid Game‘s cast say the scariest to film was the glass bridge game, where players had to cross a room using panes of glass as stepping stones, with the deadly twist that half the panes couldn’t support a person’s weight and if stepped on would lead to a deadly drop.

In the show, the game sees the final 16 players whittled down to just three, the rest plummeting to their deaths or being thrown off by rival contestants.

Advert 10

In reality, the actors were only about one meter off the ground when filming the scene, though that didn’t stop it from being a scary experience to shoot.

HoYeon Jung, who portrays Kang Sae-byeok, described filming the fifth game as ‘actually terrifying’, while Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk agreed that it was scariest one to film: ‘A mere 1.5 meters can make you frightened. The glass made them [the actors] nervous.

Netflix

‘I think we could express the unnoticed rigidity and fear of the body. It felt like really jumping off a high bridge. The game was real and they felt real fear.’

Advert 10

For anyone wanting to give Squid Game a try for themselves, a real-life version is being held in the United Arab Emirates without the deadly twists, of course.

Meanwhile, someone thinks they’ve cracked the secret to beating the stepping stones game. Apparently, the solution is to have one foot on each panel of glass to spread your weight and avoid breaking the fragile glass, or trying to cross the gap on the metal frames which hold the glass in place if you’ve got short legs.

It sounds plausible, but I still think I’d want someone else to try it before I have a go.