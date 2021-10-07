Squid Game Creator Hits Back At Plagiarism Claims

Netflix

The creator of Netflix’s Squid Game has countered claims he plagiarised another movie.

The Korean dystopian survival thriller is one of Netflix’s most popular shows ever. It first appeared on the streaming platform to little fanfare – but word-of-mouth soon spread, driving millions to binge the show to see what all the fuss is about.

However, while critically acclaimed and sitting comfortably in the streaming platform’s charts, it’s not been without controversy; whether it’s real phone numbers being edited out, its iffy translation in subtitles and now, plagiarism claims against its creator.

Some viewers have pointed out a number of similarities between Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Squid Game and As the Gods Will, a 2014 Japanese movie directed by Takashi Miike, the rather infamous filmmaker behind the grotesque likes of Audition and Ishi the Killer.

Squid Game sees 456 participants with unpayable debt playing a series of childhood games to the death – a bit like Takeshi’s Castle with far more blood. As the Gods Will, based on the first arc of the manga series of the same name, follows students forced to play a game of death.

‘It is true that [the first game is] similar, but after that, there aren’t any similarities. I worked on [Squid Game in] 2008 and 2009, and at the time, the first game [had already been] fixed as Red Light Green Light,’ Dong-hyuk said at a press conference, as per Metro.

‘It’s not really something that I wanna do, to claim ownership of this story. But if I had to say it, I would say I did it first.’