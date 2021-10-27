Squid Game Creator Responds To LeBron James’ Criticism

Alamy

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the hit Korean survival series, Squid Game, has responded to criticism from LeBron James about the show’s ending.

On October 12, a video of the NBA star and Los Angeles Laker, Anthony Davis, discussing the end of the hit series was posted to Twitter by reporter Kyle Goon.

Despite the success of the show, James questioned its ending, noting how he ‘didn’t like’ it and didn’t understand protagonist Seong Gi-hun’s final actions.

Dong-hyuk has since responded to the sports star’s thoughts. Turn back now unless you want spoilers.

At the end of the nine-part season, Gi-hun is about to board a flight to go and see his daughter in America, armed with what is likely a suitcase full of cash after winning the latest Squid Game.

However, upon seeing another man being enticed into the game by the same recruiter who roped him in, he has second thoughts.

After warning the man to not participate and taking his card, Gi-hun calls up the number and threatens the Front Man of the games. While the Front Man warns him against pretending it was anything but a dream and demands he step onto the plane, Gi-hun turns back and with that, a season two is perfectly primed.

Referencing this moment of the series, James noted how he knew it was ‘supposed to start off season two’ but that Gi-hun should ‘get on that f*cking flight and see [his] daughter’. ‘What are you doing?’ he said.

Dong-hyuk has since jokingly responded to the sporting legend’s frustration.

On Tuesday, October 26, in an interview with The Guardian, while he noted his respect for James’ criticism of his series, Dong-hyuk teased: ‘Have you seen Space Jam 2?’

The Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, came out on July 16, 2021, and starred James. However, the film plummeted and only received a rating of 26% on Rotten Tomatoes and 4.4/10 on IMDb.

However, the star noted how James was ‘cool’ and ‘can say what he wants’.

He said:

I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’

Discussing whether there will be a sequel, Dong-hyuk said there was ‘talk’ which was ‘inevitable because it’s been such a success’, but that he isn’t ‘going to work on it straight away’.

