Squid Game Creator Reveals Season One Alternate Ending The Netflix Show Almost Had

Spoiler warning for Squid Game

Not everyone was happy with how Squid Game‘s first season came to a close – but the show’s creator has now revealed an alternate ending.

Earlier in October this year, Netflix confirmed the hit Korean survival drama had reached 111 million viewers, making it the streaming platform’s biggest launch in history.

Following an elaborately staged, brutal tournament with hand-picked, debt-ridden contestants, audiences all across the world quickly became obsessed with its horrific games, and debate is still ongoing about its controversial finale. However, while it may not be too long until we see a second season, the show’s creator has since revealed another ending it nearly had.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke about the trajectory of Seong Gi-hun, known to the guards as Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae). Squid Game‘s first season concluded with him about to step on a plane to see his daughter – but at the last moment, he turns around to pursue revenge against the organisers of the games and avenge those who were killed.

‘We actually wrestled between two different scenarios for the ending. There was one, the other alternate ending, where Gi-hun would get on the plane and leave,’ Hwang said.

‘And then there was of course the one where he would turn back and walk towards the camera. We constantly asked ourselves, is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to leave and go see his family, to pursue his own happiness? Is that the right way for us to really propose the question or the message that we wanted to convey through the series?’

While it left the door open for season two, Hwang explained how ‘the question that we wanted to propose cannot be done if he left on the plane’.

‘The question that we want to answer — why has the world come to what it is now? — can only be answered or can only be proposed if Gi-hun turned back and walked towards the camera. So that’s how we ended up with that ending in the finale,’ he added.

Netflix has yet to give the official green light, but Hwang recently confirmed a second season is in the works, as he was left with ‘no choice’ due to the show’s popularity. ‘I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this: Gi-hun will come back, and he’ll do something for the world,’ he told AP.