Squid Game Fans Brawl As Violence Erupts Outside Pop-Up Shop Dedicated To Netflix Show

The ultra-violence that has gripped fans of Squid Game spilled over into real life this weekend as a mass brawl erupted outside a pop-up shop dedicated to the Netflix hit.

Hundreds of people gathered in Paris on Sunday to get their chance to participate in versions of the games featured on the grizzly show.

But while the Squid Game store offered a risk-free experience compared with the deadly stakes faced by the TV series’ character, things didn’t stay peaceful for long.

According to witnesses, fans began growing frustrated as the word about the pop-up spread, resulting in queues of almost 1km stretching around the French city’s 2nd arrondissement.

Eventually, tensions boiled over, with footage taken at the scene showing fist fights and brawls breaking out between groups gathered on the Rue d’Alexandrie. In videos posted to social media men and women could be seen attacking each other, with some onlookers stepping in to try and break up the fights while others ran away to avoid getting caught up in the chaos.

MailOnline reports that police arrived to get a control on the situation, with security enforced outside the pop-up. It’s not entirely clear what sparked the violence, or whether it was simply a case of fans growing frustrating with the lengthy waiting time.

According to one TikTok user who visited the location, some fans ended up queuing for more than seven hours on the street while waiting for their turn in the store.

Once inside, visitors to the Squid Games pop-up were given the chance to play classic Korean games featured on the show, including Ddakji – where players compete to flip red and blue paper tiles – and the honeycomb challenge, in which contestants have to carve shapes in a honeycomb wafer without breaking it.

